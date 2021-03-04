Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $70,389.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 21,796 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $175,021.88.

On Friday, December 18th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 28,075 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $243,129.50.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 8,613 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $63,736.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $411,252.01.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HYMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.