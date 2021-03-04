XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Purchases A$90,000.00 in Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider David Brown bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.20.

About XRF Scientific

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

