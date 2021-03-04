XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Purchases A$90,000.00 in Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider David Brown bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.20.
About XRF Scientific
