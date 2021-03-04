Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc Sells 52,000 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $2,054,432.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $283,392.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $2,967,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $698,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00.

CNR stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 40,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

