Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report $315.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $351.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HGV opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

