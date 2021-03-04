Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $88.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,839,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 817.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

