John Pye Sells 2,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $96.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exponent by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

