Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $89.13 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $104.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.