Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,976,333 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,976,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after buying an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,432,000. Natixis increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after buying an additional 393,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 258,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after buying an additional 195,756 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

