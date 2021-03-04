65,784 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,784 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $921.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

