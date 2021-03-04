Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 7%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares traded down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.79. 10,168,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 17,774,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TELL. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tellurian by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

