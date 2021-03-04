Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Down 5.8%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.60 and last traded at $86.61. Approximately 1,164,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 255,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

HLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after buying an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

