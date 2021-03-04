Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Down 6.2%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 22,685,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 59,036,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
NAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $366.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.17.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
Read More: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.