Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Down 6.2%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 22,685,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 59,036,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

NAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $366.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 82,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 470,541 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 759,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

