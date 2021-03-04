Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 188.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

