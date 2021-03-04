Phillips 66’s (PSX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $83.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.