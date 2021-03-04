Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 584 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 883.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $311,039.40. Insiders have sold a total of 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854 in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

