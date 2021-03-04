Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

