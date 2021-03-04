Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.35 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 211.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

KWR opened at $270.23 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

