Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 879,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 235,746 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 661,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 144,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 652,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,452 shares of company stock valued at $240,242. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

