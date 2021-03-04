Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 169,019 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,019 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,253,607 shares of company stock worth $84,022,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

