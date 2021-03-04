Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 20,750 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3,937.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

