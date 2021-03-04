Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.29 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $188.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.57.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

