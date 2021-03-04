Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $425,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $3,409,000.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

