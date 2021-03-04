Blair William & Co. IL Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ACHC opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

