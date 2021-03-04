Blair William & Co. IL Takes $788,000 Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.