Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 833 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of Helen of Troy worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.
Helen of Troy Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
