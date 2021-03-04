Oppenheimer Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $380.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.95.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $343.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $363.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

