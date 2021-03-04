Cowen Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $336.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Cowen from $250.00 to $336.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.11.

NYSE CVNA opened at $288.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.47. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $1,575,040.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,919.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 916,941 shares of company stock valued at $253,692,785. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

