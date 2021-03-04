SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.43.

FLOW stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

