CI Investments Inc. Has $43,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bruker by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after buying an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

