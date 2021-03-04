iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.