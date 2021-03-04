Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $52.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32.

