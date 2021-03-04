CI Investments Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 444.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,463,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

