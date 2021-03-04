Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

VTR stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

