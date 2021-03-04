CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UNF stock opened at $248.65 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.57.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.