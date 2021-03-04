CI Investments Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE:OGS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.