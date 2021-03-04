Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iron Mountain’s strong fourth-quarter results were supported by the resilience of its records management business. Yet, activity level declines affected the service segment’s performance. Notably, the company entered a joint-venture agreement with Web Werks for $150 million. This will enable it to expand the data-center footprint in fast-growing India markets. Also, Iron Mountain is selling non-core assets and using proceeds in high-return development projects. Further, decent storage volumes are driving the storage segment’s revenue growth. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, higher reliance on non-paper-based technologies and slowdown in service activity are affecting the service segment’s performance. Given its international presence, fluctuation in the currency exchange rate is also a woe.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $34.28 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

