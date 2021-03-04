Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.95 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.57.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

