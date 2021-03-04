TD Securities Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $175.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,545,000 after acquiring an additional 483,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

