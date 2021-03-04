Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $308,440.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $308,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 282.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $1,893,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 101.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

