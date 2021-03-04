Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $308,440.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $308,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ OSTK opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 282.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $1,893,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 101.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
