State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2 Million Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Invitae by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $182,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,539 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,470. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.