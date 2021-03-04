Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to “Strong-Buy”

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

NYSE TX opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Ternium has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $19,217,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,896,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after buying an additional 518,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 395,431 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after buying an additional 359,926 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

