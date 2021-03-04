New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of AGCO worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AGCO by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AGCO by 459.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $126.04 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

