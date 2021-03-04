Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Up 165.0% in February

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the January 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Titanium stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Titanium has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

