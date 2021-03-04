Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Up 165.0% in February

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the January 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Titanium stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Titanium has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.
Titanium Company Profile
