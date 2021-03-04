Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRRSF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

