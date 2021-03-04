Insider Selling: Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $579.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.34.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.