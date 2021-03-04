Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,200 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:USPH opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

