Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,200 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:USPH opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $143.67.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
