TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in February

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the January 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TMVWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

