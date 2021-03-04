Insider Selling: NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after acquiring an additional 242,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

