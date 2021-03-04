Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $758,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

In related news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

