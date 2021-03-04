Piper Sandler Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $110.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of BHVN opened at $79.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

